All leaked EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS players

With the Premier League Team of the Season approaching its conclusion in Ultimate Team, several EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS players have been leaked on social media by reliable leaks like FUT Sheriff and FIFATrading Romania. The German top flight has featured some incredible performers throughout its current campaign, and these superstars could soon receive amazing in-game versions.

The Premier League TOTS roster has already provided gamers with a multitude of special cards that have evolved this game's meta and raised the bar for future promo team releases. Fortunately, the leaked EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS players appear to be just as impressive.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FUT Sheriff and X/FIFATradingRomania. These accounts have provided reliable and accurate leaks during previous promos.

These EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS players have been leaked on social media

With Bayer Leverkusen ending Bayern Munich's dominant ten-year run as German champions, it will come as no surprise if its athletes are prominently featured on the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS roster. Some of this team's best performers have already been leaked as inclusions.

However, Leverkusen is unlikely to be the only club to have multiple players on the roster. As such, one can expect footballers from German giants like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to be in the mix.

All these Bundesliga TOTS players will possess the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles required to be viable in this game's current meta.

Which EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS players have been leaked so far?

Based on leaks from social media, these players are rumored to receive boosted versions as part of the upcoming promo lineup:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

Victor Osimhen (Bayer Leverkusen)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart)

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Anton Stach (Hoffenheim)

There are also several other amazing athletes who did not perform well as consistently as these players. However, their individual showcases of brilliance will earn them TOTS Moments cards instead, as per leaked information. These include:

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Leon Goretzka (Borussia Dortmund)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen)

Most of the rumored EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS players already possess special cards in Ultimate Team, and gamers are well aware of how overpowered these items can be on the virtual pitch. With names like Frimpong, Grimaldo, Kane, Musiala, Goretzka, Davies, Reus, Openda, and Malen expected to get special versions, gamers are hyped about the release of Bundesliga TOTS.