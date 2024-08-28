EA FC 24 FUTTIES Premium Mariona SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The FUTTIES Premium Mariona SBC dropped today in EA FC 24. She is a 97-rated left winger with some decent stats. However, given her 5' 5" height, she would be easily dominated by tall fullbacks like Theo in the game. Although this card is cheap to obtain, it doesn't seem like an endgame card that could be included in the first team. Overall, it would be best to skip this SBC for better ones.

To complete the FUTTIES Premium Mariona SBC, you will need to submit only one 89-rated team. To build the team, would cost you just 58,000 coins in EA FC 24. This almost feels like a free card, given the cost and the abundance of fodder at the current stage of the game. If you're interested in this SBC, read on to learn about its requirements in further detail.

Also Read: All EA FC 25 player ratings leaked so far

Trending

All tasks for FUTTIES Premium Mariona SBC in EA FC 24

Team requirements for FUTTIES Premium Mariona SBC (Image via EA)

Here are the complete requirements of the 89-rated team that you need to submit:

Number of players from Spain: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Squad Rating: Minimum 89

Minimum 89 Number of players: 11

You will need at least one Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) player to complete this SBC, which is readily available through packs nowadays. You can obtain a surplus of Team of the Season players from the 84+ X10 packs.

Cheapest solutions for FUTTIES Premium Mariona SBC in EA FC 24

Stats of the FUTTIES Mariona (Image via EA)

To get this SBC with a team built from scratch for the lowest price possible while solely using players bought from the transfer market, you can refer to the following player options:

Toone (83)

FUTTIES Hero Sneijder (97)

Jorginho (83)

Hagel (82)

Team of the Season Popp (97)

Jónsdóttir (82)

Laimer (83)

Carvajal (82)

Livaković (82)

EURO Team of the Tournament Bruno Fernandes (96)

Romagnoli (83)

To build this team from scratch, you will need about 57,850 coins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!