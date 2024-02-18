EA FC 24 Future Stars Glow Up Evolution: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Glow Up Evolution is a really interesting addition for players to consider. For the first time, EA Sports has released an EVO that's directly associated with an ongoing promo. Future Stars Glow Up allows some of the lower-rated items from this event to get some handy boosts.

However, it's not a free option. You'll need to spend 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points to access its upgrades. As such, it is crucial for you to make the best decision possible to get the most out of the boosts. First, it's important to analyze all of the Future Stars Glow Up EVO's requirements since they determine which items are eligible for the upgrades.

All EA FC 24 Future Stars Glow Up Evolution requirements

Here are the requirements of this EVO:

Rarity: Future Stars

Overall: Max. 88

Positions: Not RWB

Alt Pos.: Max. 2

Pace: Max. 92

Playstyles+: Max. 1

All EA FC 24 Future Stars Glow Up Evolution upgrades

This release offers two levels of upgrades, and each one has a dedicated set of challenges that you'll have to complete.

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +2

Passing; +3

Defending: +3

Level 2 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass

Overall: +1

Rarity: Future Stars

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +3

Dribbling: +2

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best players to use in EA FC 24 Future Stars Glow Up Evolution

Seventeen different options can used in this evolution. Here are some of the best choices from them.

Yunus Musah: Free item, perfectly built for the Pinged+ Playstyle.

Amir Richardson: Very cheap SBC. With the Pinged Pass+ playstyle, he can be the perfect defensive playmaker for beginners.

Quentin Merlin: Free item. He can be the perfect offensive wingback as he also offers Whipped Cross+.

Samuel Ricci: Similar reasons as Amir Richardson.

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Glow Up Evolution is an excellent chance to upgrade a lower-rated card. Although you'll have to spend coins to do that, the improvements will justify your expenses.