EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution is now live, and EA Sports has introduced it, along with the Team 2 cards. Theis release is tightly knotted with the ongoing Future Stars promo and allows players to get two stunning items for free. Once again, gamers will be able to open a Future Stars Midfielders pack to obtain 10 82-rated cards through this content.

Naturally, this evolution can only be used on those ten items, which include some of the brightest talents from the world of football. While their base versions have decent stats, they will become valuable assets once the enhancements are applied. Let's first take a look at the requirements of the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution.

What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution requirements?

Here are the conditions this evolution comes with:

Rarity: In-Progress Future Stars Evolution

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Playstyles: Max. 9

Playstyles+: Max. 0

Pace: Max. 86

Passing: Min. 79

Dribbling: Max. 84

What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution upgrades

There are three levels of upgrades, and all of them come with their their own challenges. The overall list of upgrades includes improvements in stats and new playstyle+ as well.

Level 1 upgrade

WF: +1 ★

PlayStyle: First Touch

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +2

Dribbling; +3

Defending: +5

Level 2 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

Overall: +2

Pace: +2

Shooting: +8

Reactions: +5

Composure: +5

Level 3 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Intercept

Overall: +3

Rarity: Future Stars Evo

Pace: +2

Passing: +5

Physicality: +5

Dribbling: +3

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Win seven Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win eight Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist six goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve four Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Who are the best players to use in EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution?

While your choices are limited to ten names, here are the top three names to consider for the evolution:

Thiago Almada - Excellent offensive stats, and can play in multiple positions. Perfect addition if you have TOTY Messi in your squad.

Manuel Ugarte - Offers Ligue 1 and PSG links.

Oliver Skipp - Offers Premier League links and is perfect as a defensive midfielder who has to stay back.

Both Azzedine Ounahi and Sam Steijn can be decent picks as well if you can fit them in your squads.