EA FC 24 Future Stars promo - Expected release date and player predictions

If the latest rumors turn out to be true, the EA FC 24 Future Stars promo could be the next special set of cards coming to Ultimate Team. So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed what will succeed the Team of the Year events, but reliable leaker FUT Police Leaks has confirmed what appears to be the next promo's card design.

The latest rumors also imply that the Future Stars promo will be returning to Ultimate Team once again. It has featured previously in Ultimate Team and has tended to be quite popular within the community.

There's every reason to believe that the EA FC 24 Future Stars promo could have the same popularity, and certain predictions can be made regarding when it will go live and which footballers could be featured.

When will the EA FC 24 Future Stars promo be released? (expected)

As of writing on January 30, 2024, the TOTY cards are currently available in packs, including starter items, Honorable Mentions, 12th picks, and Icons. Naturally, players continue to open their packs in the hope of packing at least one of these special cards. It has already been confirmed that these cards will remain in packs until February 2.

Expand Tweet

This could be the same night the EA FC 24 Future Stars promo goes live in Ultimate Team. Typically, every new promo has begun on Fridays, and the speculated date matches the pattern.

However, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation for the time being. Another reliable leaker, RunTheIconMarket, seems to think the Future Stars promo won't start on February 2, 2024. Hence, it's best to wait and find out what EA Sports has planned exactly as the follow-up to TOTY.

EA FC 24 Future Stars promo player predictions

Historically, the Future Stars promo has always been about the next-generation superstars—younger footballers grabbing the headlines with their real-life performances.

Here are some of them who could be present in the upcoming promo as special cards:

Gavi

Pedri

Salma Paralluelo

Linda Caicedo

Alejandro Garnacho

Kobie Mainoo

Malo Gusto

Harvey Elliot

Jeremy Doku

Antonio Silva

Warren Zaire-Emery

Readers are advised to remember that these are neither leaks nor confirmed by EA Sports. These are just some predictions, and some, all, or none of them might be present in the official promo lineup.