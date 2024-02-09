EA FC 24 Future Stars Soungoutou Magassa SBC/Objective leaked - Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Soungoutou Magassa SBC/Objective has been leaked online, and the rumored special card could appear soon in Ultimate Team. The information was shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. This news will certainly excite many, and if the rumors turn out to be true, it will be the first special card this year for the defender from Monaco.

As of now, EA Sports hasn't confirmed the EA FC 24 Future Stars Soungoutou Magassa SBC/Objective coming to Ultimate Team. However, certain predictions can definitely be made related to its costs and more.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Future Stars Soungoutou Magassa SBC/Objective to release?

The release date of this card will depend on whether it comes as an objective or as an SBC. Typically, every new promo is released along with new objectives and an SBC containing special cards. If Magassa appears as an objective, it's more than likely that the card will be available later tonight on February 9.

EA Sports has already confirmed that the Future Stars promo will be commencing tonight at 6 pm UK time. A new objective is expected to be released along with the special team of cards.

Typically, at least one new SBC is also released along with new promos on Friday evenings, and Magassa could be a part of that SBC if he doesn't appear as an objective.

EA Sports has yet to officially confirm the information, so it's best for players to avoid making any decisions based on specualtions.

How much could the EA FC 24 Future Stars Soungoutou Magassa SBC/Objective cost?

If the card is introduced as an objective, it's most likely going to not cost anything. This is the advantage of EA FC 24 objectives, as they don't involve the use of resources. However, there's a 50% chance that if Magassa gets a special card in Future Stars, he could end up being a SBC as well.

Hence, players should keep a budget of 160,000-200,000 coins, given how inflated fodder prices are currently. It will be interesting to see if the Monaco defensive star gets a special card later tonight in Ultimate Team.