How to complete all EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives (1+2+3) in just 7 games?

All the EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives are now live in Ultimate Team and include three sets of tasks. Completing them will not only earn you some great packs but also end up getting three special Honorable Mentions items for absolutely free.

Every Year in Review objective has four tasks, all with their own conditions. Completing the EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives can take much time. Thanks to reliable content specialist Chem Expert, players can complete all 12 tasks in as little as just seven matches.

While you'll still need to play more if required, the setup used by Chem Expert makes it perfect for you to reduce the number of matches.

Best EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives squad setups

The main reason behind the EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives taking so long is their conditions. Each of the three sets requires you to play a certain number of matches with cards from a specific league. Naturally, there's no way to quicken this entire process but to play the matches. Thanks to Chem Expert's recommended setup, you can combine many of these conditions.

Matches 1-3

Six Spanish Players

One English Midfielder

Six Premier League Players

Five MLS Players

One Serie A attacker (on bench)

Match 4

Six Spanish Players

Seven Liga F Players

One Bundesliga attacker

Matches 5-6

Six Spanish Players

Seven Liga F Players

Four La Liga Players

One Bundesliga attacker (on bench)

One Serie A attacker (on bench)

Match 7

Six French Players

Certain conditions must be completed with the respective matches:

Matches 1-3

Score 14 goals with the English midfielder

Win all matches

Three goals with a Premier League player in each match

Two goals with a Serie A attacker in each match

Match 4

Score three goals with a Premier League player

Score three goals with a Bundesliga attacker

Score and assist with a Liga F player

Win

Matches 5-6

Win both Games

Score three goals with a Bundesliga Attacker each game

Score two goals with a Serie A Attacker each game

Score seven goals with La Liga Players

Score and Assist in both games with a Liga F player

Match 7

Score 10 goals

One of the EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives reward items (Image via EA Sports)

It's highly recommended that you complete the tasks in Squad Battles and use Professional/Semi Pro as the difficulty. While a lower difficulty might be boring, they will allow you to score a high number of goals and get the tasks completed pretty fast.