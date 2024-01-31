How to complete all EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives (1+2+3) in just 7 games?

All the EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives are now live in Ultimate Team and include three sets of tasks. Completing them will not only earn you some great packs but also end up getting three special Honorable Mentions items for absolutely free.
Every Year in Review objective has four tasks, all with their own conditions. Completing the EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives can take much time. Thanks to reliable content specialist Chem Expert, players can complete all 12 tasks in as little as just seven matches.
While you'll still need to play more if required, the setup used by Chem Expert makes it perfect for you to reduce the number of matches.
Best EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives squad setups
The main reason behind the EA FC 24 Year in Review objectives taking so long is their conditions. Each of the three sets requires you to play a certain number of matches with cards from a specific league. Naturally, there's no way to quicken this entire process but to play the matches. Thanks to Chem Expert's recommended setup, you can combine many of these conditions.
Matches 1-3
- Six Spanish Players
- One English Midfielder
- Six Premier League Players
- Five MLS Players
- One Serie A attacker (on bench)
Match 4
- Six Spanish Players
- Seven Liga F Players
- One Bundesliga attacker
Matches 5-6
- Six Spanish Players
- Seven Liga F Players
- Four La Liga Players
- One Bundesliga attacker (on bench)
- One Serie A attacker (on bench)
Match 7
- Six French Players
Certain conditions must be completed with the respective matches:
Matches 1-3
- Score 14 goals with the English midfielder
- Win all matches
- Three goals with a Premier League player in each match
- Two goals with a Serie A attacker in each match
Match 4
- Score three goals with a Premier League player
- Score three goals with a Bundesliga attacker
- Score and assist with a Liga F player
- Win
Matches 5-6
- Win both Games
- Score three goals with a Bundesliga Attacker each game
- Score two goals with a Serie A Attacker each game
- Score seven goals with La Liga Players
- Score and Assist in both games with a Liga F player
Match 7
- Score 10 goals
It's highly recommended that you complete the tasks in Squad Battles and use Professional/Semi Pro as the difficulty. While a lower difficulty might be boring, they will allow you to score a high number of goals and get the tasks completed pretty fast.