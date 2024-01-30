How to unlock the EA FC 24 Takefusa Kubo TOTY Honorable Mentions card for free

The EA FC 24 Takefusa Kubo TOTY Honorable Mentions card is now available in Ultimate Team, and players can obtain the card free of cost. The special item has been released as part of the Year in Review 3 objective set, which will be available for the next few days. While Kubo has been a brilliant performer for Real Sociedad this season, he still hasn't found a place in the starting lineup.

Nevertheless, the Honorable Mentions is a solid addition, especially given that he can be obtained for free. Let's find out more about the EA FC 24 Takefusa Kubo TOTY Honorable Mentions card and what tasks you'll need to complete.

All EA FC 24 Takefusa Kubo TOTY Honorable Mentions card tasks

As usual, the EA FC 24 Takefusa Kubo TOTY Honorable Mentions card requires you to complete four tasks as part of the Year in Review 3 objective set.

The new objective set (Image via EA Sports)

Serie A

The title went to Naples for the first time in 33 years, and Victor Osimhen scored two or more goals in five separate matches. Score two goals in five separate matches using Serie A Attackers in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

West Ham's Heroes

West Ham became UECL Champs in 2023, with Jarrod Bowen scoring five goals during their run to lift the cup. Score five goals using English midfielders in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

France 14-0

France showed off a record-breaking 14-0 win in international qualifying matches, with 10 different scorers. Score 10 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having min. six French Players in your starting 11.

Ballon d'Or Bonmati

Aitana Bonmatí clinched the 2023 Ballon d'Or, capping off a phenomenal year at the national and club level. Assist and Score in three separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using Liga F players.

As stated in the tasks, you can complete the four tasks in three different game modes, although the easiest option would be Squad Battles. You can control the difficulty of the matches, where it's easier to focus on the conditions.

Is the EA FC 24 Takefusa Kubo TOTY Honorable Mentions card worth getting?

Detailed stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

Considering it's free, this is an excellent item to pick. The overall of 88 might be slightly behind the current power curve, but the card has some decent stats. The 83 Shooting and 85 Passing can do well with some boosts, but the 91 Dribbling and 91 Pace will certainly help the card shine.

Additionally, the Technical Playstyle+ is always good to have for any attacking position, as it adds to the utility quotient.