How to complete the EA FC 24 TOTY Year in Review Objectives (1+2) in just 6 games?

The EA FC 24 TOTY Year in Review Objectives are the perfect way for players to get new cards without spending coins on packs or fodder. At the time of writing this article, two objective sets are available, and the third one will be released on January 30. Both the available sets have four tasks each, all of which have certain stipulations.

A deadline is applicable for both the EA FC 24 TOTY Year in Review Objectives (the third one will also have one applicable). Both these objectives will expire on February 2, which makes finishing them as quickly as possible essential.

Thanks to reliable content creator Chem Expert, there's a great way to combine all the tasks and finish them in just six matches.

Quickest way to complete EA FC 24 TOTY Year in Review Objectives (1+2)

In the guide shared by Chem Expert, you'll need to play at least six matches. Of course, certain tasks, like scoring a certain number of goals, could take more matches, but that's unlikely. Let's first look at the proper combinations for all six matches.

Match 1-3

6 Spanish players

1 English midfielder

6 Premier League Players

5 MLS players

Match 4

6 Spanish players

7 LIGA F players

1 Premier League Player

1 Bundesliga Attacker

Match 5-6

6 Spanish players

7 Liga F players

4 LaLiga players

1 Bundesliga attacker on the bench

You can complete the task across three game modes: Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Ultimate Team Champions, the first is the easiest. Not only do you play against the AI, but you can also control the overall difficulty. Note that all matches must be played at Semi-Pro difficulty or above.

Putting an easier difficulty will also ensure you get the wins required for some of the EA FC 24 TOTY Year in Review Objectives tasks. Completing both sets can be quite an attractive proposition due to the following rewards that you'll get.

2x 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

1000 Season 4 XP

88-OVR Katie McCabe Honorable Mentions

90-OVR Granit Xhaka Honorable Mentions

What the third Year in Review objective will be and which Honorable Mentions item will be featured on it remain to be seen.

Moreover, completing each set of the EA FC 24 TOTY Year in Review Objectives will also help you get an 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack as part of a separate objective. With so many TOTY starter and Honorable Mentions in packs, it's always advisable to obtain all the free packs.

