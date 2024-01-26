EA FC 24 Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

If the latest rumors turn out to be true, the EA FC 24 Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is on its way to Ultimate Team. The latest information has been shared by reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who posted the news on their X account. It will certainly delight many as the Croatian missed out on a spot in the main TOTY team.

No official information regarding the EA FC 24 Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is available as of writing. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such challenges typically work. The release date may be very soon with the Honorable Mentions cards coming later tonight on January 26.

When will the EA FC 24 Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC release?

With the Honorable Mentions coming out later tonight, there's a chance for this SBC to release as well. EA Sports releases a new SBC along with fresh promos to offer more content for the fans. That said, the William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has also been leaked, which could appear tonight as well.

The Honorable Mentions cards will remain in packs for a week, so there's a great chance for this SBC to be released on January 29 as well. That said, readers are advised to not speculate about the release date as of writing since EA Sports hasn't officially given a confirmation.

How much will the EA FC 24 Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

The cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. As of writing, Modric has an RTTK item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is also his best version in the mode. The 93-rated CM card is currently available for 245,000 coins on consoles and 290,000 coins on PC. The prices are expected to go further down as the release date comes closer.

That said, the upcoming version will certainly have better stats, and there's a chance for it to have two playstyle+. The recently released 93-rated Bruno Fernandes TOTY Flashback SBC cost about 850,000 coins. There's a chance that this Modric SBC could cost around 1.1 million coins to obtain, a figure that makes it similar to the Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC.