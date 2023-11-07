EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC is a special challenge currently available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It offers a unique opportunity for players to earn special cards from the previously released Ultimate Team promo. While RTTK cards are no longer available in packs, the special reward you get from completing the challenge will only feature the Road to the Knockouts promo.
The final reward you get after completing the challenge is impossible for you to decide as it depends on your luck. However, there are some amazing items that you could get from it. It's important to be aware of all the possible rewards that you could get from completing the challenge to help you to decide if it's worth completing the 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.
All EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC rewards
The pool of possible rewards of the 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC is pretty huge. It includes two sets of teams that were released as part of weekly teams. Additionally, the pool also includes certain items that were available as objectives and SBCs as well. The list of potential rewards includes:
- Giovanni Reyna
- Matteo Darmian
- Pedro
- Pedro Goncalves
- Nemanja Matic
- Mats Wieffer
- Pepe
- Dries Mertens
- Houssem Aouar
- Jonathan Clauss
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Hector Bellerin
- Steven Bergwijn
- Angel Di Maria
- Mario Goetze
- Andre Silva
- Edin Dzeko
- Francis Coquelin
- Ibrahim Cissoko
- Mohammed Kudus
- Marcos Acuna
- Piero Hincapie
- Dodo
- Pierre Kalulu
- Diego Carlos
- Jonathan David
- Konrad Laimer
- Bruno Guimaraes
- Lois Openda
- Rodrigo De Paul
- Luka Modric
- Joao Pedro
- Bruno Fernandes
- Robert Lewandowski
- Victor Osimhen
- Bukayo Saka
- Luis Diaz
- Ousmane Dembele
- Erling Haaland
- Melvine Malard
- Svenja Huth
It's also worth noting that some of the cards that are available in the reward pool of the 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC have already received their first set of upgrades. Each card has the potential to get two upgrades depending on the fulfillment of certain conditions.
There are two cards from the women's UEFA Champions League as well. However, neither Melvine Malard nor Svenja Huth can receive any upgrades, as their respective clubs have already been knocked out of this year's competition.
It's also worth noting that the card you find from the pack in EA FC 24 will be untradeable, and you won't be able to sell it in the market.