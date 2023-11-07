EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC is a special challenge currently available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It offers a unique opportunity for players to earn special cards from the previously released Ultimate Team promo. While RTTK cards are no longer available in packs, the special reward you get from completing the challenge will only feature the Road to the Knockouts promo.

The final reward you get after completing the challenge is impossible for you to decide as it depends on your luck. However, there are some amazing items that you could get from it. It's important to be aware of all the possible rewards that you could get from completing the challenge to help you to decide if it's worth completing the 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC rewards

Expand Tweet

The pool of possible rewards of the 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC is pretty huge. It includes two sets of teams that were released as part of weekly teams. Additionally, the pool also includes certain items that were available as objectives and SBCs as well. The list of potential rewards includes:

Giovanni Reyna

Matteo Darmian

Pedro

Pedro Goncalves

Nemanja Matic

Mats Wieffer

Pepe

Dries Mertens

Houssem Aouar

Jonathan Clauss

Leonardo Bonucci

Hector Bellerin

Steven Bergwijn

Angel Di Maria

Mario Goetze

Andre Silva

Edin Dzeko

Francis Coquelin

Ibrahim Cissoko

Mohammed Kudus

Marcos Acuna

Piero Hincapie

Dodo

Pierre Kalulu

Diego Carlos

Jonathan David

Konrad Laimer

Bruno Guimaraes

Lois Openda

Rodrigo De Paul

Luka Modric

Joao Pedro

Bruno Fernandes

Robert Lewandowski

Victor Osimhen

Bukayo Saka

Luis Diaz

Ousmane Dembele

Erling Haaland

Melvine Malard

Svenja Huth

It's also worth noting that some of the cards that are available in the reward pool of the 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC have already received their first set of upgrades. Each card has the potential to get two upgrades depending on the fulfillment of certain conditions.

There are two cards from the women's UEFA Champions League as well. However, neither Melvine Malard nor Svenja Huth can receive any upgrades, as their respective clubs have already been knocked out of this year's competition.

It's also worth noting that the card you find from the pack in EA FC 24 will be untradeable, and you won't be able to sell it in the market.