EA FC 24 Oscar Trejo Centurions SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Oscar Trejo Centurions SBC is now available in EA FC 24. Despite a delayed launch, players can now add yet another promo item to their respective Ultimate Team squads by completing the latest challenge. This new SBC comes amidst the ongoing Centurions promo, and a bulk of the special cards are currently available in Ultimate Team. However, you won't have to rely on your luck to find the new Trejo item for your squad.

All you have to do is complete the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. The first job is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need to complete the challenge. This will help you determine if you should complete the SBC at all. The best way to get an idea about the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Oscar Trejo Centurions SBC in EA FC 24.

The Oscar Trejo Centurions SBC is a great choice for beginner EA FC 24 players

The Oscar Trejo Centurions SBC is quite simple in terms of the tasks and the associated terms and conditions. The latest challenge contains only one task, and it shouldn't be much of a headache, even if you're a beginner.

Expand Tweet

Task - Oscar Trejo Centurions SBC

# of players from Argentina: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's SBC will cost about 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. A major chunk of the final price will depend on that one mandatory TOTW item that you'll need to complete the task. However, you can reduce your expenditure by using items that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Moreover, you can grind the different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder. Doing so will allow you to complete the challenge at a cheaper cost and save your coins.

Is the EA FC 24 Oscar Trejo Centurions SBC worth it?

After you complete the challenge, you'll earn an 85-rated CAM card. Although it's nothing special in terms of stats and playstyles, this card can be given boosts with the help of the Centurions Evolution. That said, the boosts won't be enough, and it's a really mediocre card in many ways.

There are far better alternatives that you can obtain from the market at a cheaper cost. It's best to avoid completing this SBC unless you're a beginner who has yet to find promo cards for your collection.