EA FC 24 Thiago Silva Centurions SBC leaked - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

EA FC 24 players may get their hands on a new Thiago Silva Centurions SBC if the recent rumors are to believed. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has posted the information on their Twitter account, and it has created plenty of excitement among the fans. After all, it will give a great chance for the players to add one more promo item without having to rely on any kind of packs.

As of writing, EA Sports hasn't revealed any kind of official information, and all the details are mere speculation. That said, certain predictions can be made based on how the promo SBCs have been released so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. If EA Sports follows the same pattern, players won't have to wait for too long to unlock a special Thiago Silva item in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Thiago Silva Centurions SBC release date

The new card could be popular with the players (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

Typically, the Thiago Silva Centurions SBC could release as early as tonight on November 5. However, it's quite unlikely as Sundays have witnessed the release of Icon/Hero themed SBCs. EA Sports has released some great challenges that have allowed players to get guaranteed Heroes and Icons for their squads. Naturally, it's unlikely that this Thiago Silva SBC will appear tonight in Ultimate Team.

Tuesday, November 7, is a possible date since it matches with the schedule that EA Sports typically follows. However, readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for all the official information about any special SBCs.

Expected EA FC 24 Thiago Silva Centurions SBC cost

The cost of the upcoming SBC will be determined by how many tasks will be included in the challenge. A higher number of tasks, combined with harder stipulations, will certainly restrict players since it will make the item an expensive affair.

Thiago Silva's base card isn't very expensive, and it has some decent playstyles as well. The Centurions version could feature some interesting boosts in key stats, along with more playstyles. Players will be hoping that the costs will be manageable for them to complete the tasks and unlock the special card.