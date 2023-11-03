Cheapest EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 4 SBC solution, reward, and more

The Centurions Challenge 4 SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, having been released alongside Team 2 of the ongoing Centurions promo. With so many special cards currently available in this title, there has never been a better time to open packs. While you can always spend coins to open them from the shop, more effective ways of getting good items — like completing tonight's challenge — are available.

All you need to do is beat this SBC by meeting its requirements, and the pack it offers will be added to your collection. The best way to complete this challenge is by minimizing your use of coins. This can be done by properly analyzing the task in the Centurions Challenge 4 SBC. Doing so will also give you an idea of how hard it will be to complete this inclusion in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

All EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 4 SBC task and how to complete it

The Centurions Challenge 4 SBC is a pretty simple one to do, as it has only one task. Moreover, its conditions are quite straightforward to meet as well, which makes this inclusion perfect for beginners and veterans alike.

A new resource-item challenge is live in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the requirements you have to meet to complete this challenge:

Task - Centurions Challenge 4 SBC

Nationalities: Max 4

Same League Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 1

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 16

# of players in the Squad: 11

This SBC is one of the easiest ones that have been released recently, and you can complete it for as little as 2,000 coins. You can reduce that amount as well by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will increase the value of whatever rewards you receive after completing the challenge.

You have two days to beat this SBC. This means you can also utilize any potential rewards you get from Champions and Squad Battles in it. Opening the packs you get from those modes will help you to get additional fodder.

Is the EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 4 SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you will get a tradeable Gold Pack. Usually, the potential of items obtained from this pack tends to be quite low. However, it costs 7,500 coins to get from the market. You can get it for much lower by completing the challenge using cards you have absolutely no need of. This can make it worth your while.

While the potential rewards you get via this challenge won't be very impressive, this is still a beneficial inclusion if you complete it quickly.