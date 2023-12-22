EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards SBC: How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards SBC is the first card from the new promo that's part of a special challenge in Ultimate Team. Unlike the main team release items, receiving this one doesn't require any luck. All you have to do is complete all the tasks that are part of it before the SBC expires.

The first job is to estimate the approximate amount of coins you'll need to complete the challenge. This will allow you to decide whether attempting this SBC is worth it in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the possible costs of the EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards SBC is by analyzing its tasks.

All EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards SBC is a relatively complex challenge compared to the last few additions. It has six tasks, each with its given conditions. They are as follows:

Task 1 - Arsenal

Min. 1 Players from: Arsenal

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 2 - Brazil

Min. 1 Players from: Brazil

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Task 3 - Premier League

Min. 1 Players from: Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 4 - Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

87-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

Task 6 - 88-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 88

The EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards SBC will cost about 770,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Using items from your Ultimate Team collection will allow you to reduce some of it.

You can also grind different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Weekly packs can provide you with certain cards that will allow you to complete this challenge at a lower cost.

Is the EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards SBC worth it?

The 89-rated RW item can also operate at RM and LW. It has some amazing stats that will surely allow the card to dominate the current meta. Alongside 92 Pace and 90 Dribbling, the card also offers 5* Skills and 4* Weak Foot. The 82 Shooting and 82 Passing can do with a bit of boost, but this special item also features the Technical+ playstyle.

Overall, it's a really expensive item that can be lethal in the wide attacking positions. However, the cost of completion will certainly force many players to skip the challenge.