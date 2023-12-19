EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards release date and time across all regions confirmed

EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards is confirmed as the next promo coming to Ultimate Team, following the expiry of the ongoing TOTGS events. In an earlier post on the game's X account, EA Sports revealed an ambitious list of all SBCs coming in the next couple of weeks. The developers have now officially confirmed the release date and time for the new cards.

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards will be a returning promo in Ultimate Team. It has appeared in previous FIFAs, but EA Sports seems to have bigger plans for the promo this year. After all, it will feature special cards of both active footballers and icons. With the announcement of the release date and time, players can schedule their plans accordingly.

EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards release date

Expand Tweet

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards will go live on Friday, December 22. An indication for this was announced earlier on December 19 when EA Sports listed all the SBCs coming as part of the new promo. This will include special cards of both active footballers and retired legends. A new loading screen has finally confirmed all the pack items will also be available.

The Winter Wildcards promo will likely be available for two weeks and could feature two teams. This is based on the SBC schedule released for the community. Meanwhile, players can try to find some TOTGS items that will be removed from the packs on December 22.

EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards release time

Expand Tweet

EA Sports will be following the usual schedule with the launch of the cards via the packs. In other words, all the new cards will be available in different packs at 6 pm UK time. Those in the United States can begin opening the packs from 10 am PT/1 pm ET, whereas Indian gamers can do the same from 11:30 pm IST.

It will be interesting to find out which footballers make it to the promo. While EA Sports has officially confirmed the SBC cards, the same can't be said about the pack items. Rumors have hinted that Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo are getting promo cards as part of the winter celebrations.