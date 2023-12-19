All EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs confirmed

In a major reveal, EA Sports has officially dropped a major piece of information regarding EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs coming to Ultimate Team. The latest information has been released in an official fashion by the developers on the official X account. This is also the first confirmation of the next promo, which will replace the current TOTGS cards.

This is the first time that EA Sports has revealed the entire set of SBCs that will be available for the community. To make matters even more interesting, the upcoming EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs will feature special cards of both active and former footballers. With the information already available, the community can plan in advance.

Complete list of all EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs

The official information given out by EA Sports contains the names of the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs that will appear very soon in Ultimate Team. Moreover, the release date of each challenge has also been announced.

December 22 - Gabriel Martinelli, Ruud Gullit

December 23 - Luis Hernandez

December 24 - Kai Havertz

December 25 - Alessandro Del Piero

December 26 - Kevin Mbabu

December 27 - Bobby Moore

December 28 - Ciro Immobile

December 29 - Ian Wright

December 30 - Alisson Becker

December 31 - Davor Suker

January 1 - Krepin Diatta

January 2 - Roy Keane

January 3 - John Stones

January 4 - David Trezeguet

It's also interesting that the Icons that will be part of the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs will be different from the base versions. However, EA Sports hasn't officially revealed the overall and stats of any of the cards that are going to be available as part of these SBCs. The tasks of every challenge will be revealed on their release date.

The overall list of SBCs should be extremely helpful for the community to plan ahead of time. The upcoming list seems to be a pretty varied one in terms of all the cards that will be on offer. It will be interesting to find out what kind of completion costs each challenge will have.

Aside from SBCs and objectives, the Winter Wildcards promo will also have a special team of cards. Rumors suggest that big names like Virgil Van Dijk, Alexia Putellas, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of it.