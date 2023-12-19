EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards team leaked: All players featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards is rumored to be the next Ultimate Team promo, with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo all set to lead the way. The full team has been leaked online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their official X account. If the leaks turn out to be true, the upcoming cards could be exciting news for all fans.

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards will be a returning promo to the Ultimate Team. It has appeared in previous FIFA games, and the upcoming cards could retain the same nature as their predecessors. Cristiano Ronaldo could easily become the highest-rated promo item, but there will be other attractive options to consider as well.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo cards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

It goes without saying that any promo featuring a Cristiano Ronaldo item will always remain a popular option for the community. The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards cards will be no different, and here are all the leaked items thus far.

Alexia Putellas

Virgil Van Dijk

Cristiano Ronaldo

Paolo Dybala

Raphinha

Domenico Berardi

Alexander Isak

Enzo Fernandez

Alex Grimaldo

Marco Reus

Ebere Eze

Eder Militao

Alejandro Balde

Giorginio Wijnaldum

Ryan Cherki

These Winter Wildcards items are all likely to be added to different packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed the release date for this promo, but the new cards are expected to be available on Friday, December 22, 2023. Till then, players can find several TOTGS cards from packs.

As part of the upcoming promo, some of the cards are expected to get surprise boosts in a few stats. A few could have alternate positions as well. Moreover, the upcoming promo looks absolutely stacked as far as big names are concerned.

Alexia Putellas is widely considered one of the best female midfielders, whereas Van Dijk excels in defense. Both footballers will have special cards as part of the upcoming promo, offering even better choices to the community.

Aside from packs, EA Sports is expected to add new cards as part of EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs and objectives. Unlike pack items, players won't have to rely on their luck; all they will have to do is complete different tasks and unlock the cards.