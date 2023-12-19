EA FC 24 leaks hint at Eder Militao and Enzo Fernandez arriving as Winter Wildcards players

The latest batch of Winter Wildcards leaks are now live on social media, with the likes of Eder Militao and Enzo Fernandez being rumored to receive special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Both these superstars are yet to receive boosted versions on the virtual pitch, making this upcoming winter event the perfect opportunity to provide them with an exciting upgrade.

While EA Sports has not confirmed the Winter Wildcards event, rumors and speculations on social media hint at the return of the fan-favorite promo from the last two years. Its roster always features some overpowered and popular names, making Eder Militao and Enzo Fernandez ideal candidates in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Eder Militao and Enzo Fernandez are rumored to arrive as Winter Wildcards players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The upcoming Winter Wildcards event has already had some massive names being leaked, including superstar athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk. With the promo arriving soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the addition of names like Eder Militao and Enzo Fernandez will only boost the hype surrounding the event even further.

What will Winter Wildcards Militao look like?

The Brazilian defender from Real Madrid has been regarded as an overpowered squad-building option in Ultimate Team for the past few years, and his base version in EA FC 24 is the highest-rated he has ever been. While the exact overall rating and attributes of his Winter Wildcards version are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 87-rated with these stats:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 52

Passing: 70

Dribbling: 73

Defending: 87

Physicality: 84

His pace has always been his most useful weapon, and a boosted item will undoubtedly make him a formidable defender in the current meta of the game.

What will Winter Wildcards Enzo Fernandez look like in EA FC 24?

The Argentine youngster has been one of Chelsea FC's most consistent players since his arrival last season, living up to the hype after an incredible World Cup campaign. His all-round abilities make him the ideal box-to-box midfielder on the virtual pitch as well, and FIFATradingRomania predicts that his Winter Wildcards item will be 87-rated with these stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 80

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 80

Physicality: 85

While he does already have a Nike MadReady version in Ultimate Team this year, those items had the same rating and attributes as their base cards, making this his first boosted variant of the year.