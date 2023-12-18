EA FC 24 leaks hint at Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk being part of the Winter Wildcards promo

The latest set of Winter Wildcards promo leaks are now live on social media, hinting at the possible inclusion of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk in the upcoming EA FC 24 event. These are two of the biggest names in the sport today, and their addition to the promo roster should create a lot of hype amongst the playerbase.

The Winter Wildcards event was first introduced in FIFA 22, quickly becoming a recurring fan-favorite promo in the world of Ultimate Team. While there has been no confirmation yet from EA Sports, the promo is rumored to return in EA FC 24 and also potentially feature players like Ronaldo and van Dijk.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk are rumored to receive special versions during the Winter Wildcards promo in EA FC 24

Not only are Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk two of the most recognizable names in the sport, but they are also incredibly popular in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team due to their overpowered nature. The latter is regarded as one of the most meta centre-backs in the game, while the former is still usable despite being nerfed heavily in comparison to FIFA 23.

What will Winter Wildcards Cristiano Ronaldo look like in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

The Portuguese legend already possesses a Trailblazers item this year, and his rumored Winter Wildcards version should be better in-game. FIFATradingRomania predicts that he will be 90-rated with these stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 94

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 60

Physicality: 81

He already possesses five-star skill moves and some overpowered PlayStyles. Such an upgrade could make him an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of the game.

What will Winter Wildcards Virgil van Dijk look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

The Dutch centre-back from Liverpool is arguably the most formidable defender in the game this year, which is not surprising considering his reputation in the sport. He already has a 90-rated in-form card this year, and FUT Sheriff predicts that his Winter Wildcards version will be 91-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 62

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 91

Physicality: 88

If these stats prove to be accurate, he will undoubtedly be amongst the most meta and expensive defenders in Ultimate Team.