EA Sports release Trailblazers Team 2 in EA FC 24, Cristiano Ronaldo receives first special card of the season

The second batch of Trailblazers is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring stunning versions of superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Heung Min Son, and others. After an amazing first week of the promo, expectations were high among fans for Week 2's content, and EA Sports has truly delivered on that hype. Trailblazers Team 2 comprises Cristiano Ronaldo's first special card of the season.

This legendary Portuguese marksman has received an incredible boost in the new lineup that greatly increases his viability on the virtual pitch. He is also not the only prominent name to be featured on Team 2's roster, with some of the most meta players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team also receiving enhanced versions.

Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the Trailblazers Team 2 roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Despite being rather successful in his first season with Al Nassr in the ROSHN Saudi League, Cristiano Ronaldo saw a rather harsh downgrade in EA FC 24 compared to his FIFA 23 overall. His 86-rated base item is regarded by many to be almost unusable due to his low pace, dribbling, and passing stats. However, his inclusion in Trailblazers Team 2 has fixed a lot of these issues.

While he is definitely the star player of the lineup, the squad itself is replete with overpowered elite-tier cards.

Which players are included in Trailblazers Team 2?

The players who have received boosted versions as part of the latest promo are:

Harry Kane: 92

Sophia Smith: 89

Heung Min Son: 89

Cristiano Ronaldo: 88

Marquinhos: 88

Joao Cancelo: 88

Andy Robertson: 88

Rafael Leao: 87

James Warde Prowse: 86

Julian Brandt: 86

Takefuso Kubo: 85

Danilo: 84

Martinez Quarta: 84

Evander: 83

The inclusion of players like Heung Min Son, Kubo, and Rafael Leao in Team 2 is rather surprising, as these footballers already have special versions in EA FC 24. All three of these athletes have received Player of the Month SBC items in their respective leagues that feature similar overall ratings.

However, with the Trailblazers promo providing gamers with new PlayStyles and PlayStlye+ abilities, these fresh cards will offer something unique on the virtual pitch. With CR7 now having the Trivela PlayStyle+, he will be able to effortlessly score long shots from outside the penalty box, which is an efficient way of winning games in this game's current meta.