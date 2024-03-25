EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC of the Ultimate Birthday event, with the EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon card now up for grabs. The Romanian legend has finally received a special version this year that does justice to his abilities during the peak of his playing days, and gamers will be excited to get their hands on this SBC item.

The Ultimate Birthday promo has followed the theme of providing 5-star boosts to players by either upgrading their weak foot or skill moves. The EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon card is no different, as he now possesses a combination of both 5-star skill moves and a 5-star weak foot. This significantly boosts his viability in the current meta of the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

Being such an unbelievable card with amazing stats and PlayStyles, it comes as no surprise that the SBC to unlock the EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon card is rather expensive as well. It contains a total of eight segments with the following requirements:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Los Blancos

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

While he is much cheaper than players like EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Socrates, there are still plenty of squads that need to be submitted to unlock the EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon card.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to unlock the EA FC 24 Gheorghe Hagi Ultimate Birthday Icon card:

Born Legend

11 Rare Bronze players

Rising Star

11 rare silver players

On a Loan

An 81-rated squad full of gold items

Cost: 4,500 coins

FC Barcelona

Benjamin Andre: 88

Cyle Larin: 88

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Ruben Neves: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Cost: 60,000 coins

League Finesse

Cyle Larin: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Gerard Moreno: 83

Jordi Alba: 83

Cost: 96,000 coins

Top Notch

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Mario Gotze: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 118,000 coins

88-rated squad

Benjamin Andre: 88

Cyle Larin: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Gianluca Mancini: 83

Cost: 160,000 coins

The ongoing Ultimate Birthday event in EA FC 24 has lowered the price of fodder players due to the number of packs being opened every day. So this should make things a little bit easier for gamers.