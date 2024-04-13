EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 13, 2024 02:23 GMT
The latest Icon SBC has been released (Images via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon as an SBC in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to add an elite-tier defender to their squads. This card was released earlier in the game cycle, and the amazing boosts Zambrotta has received over his base version make him extremely desirable in the current meta of the game.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday event included both regular players and Icons, providing them with upgrades to their skill moves and weak foot abilities.

The EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon card is special, as the Italian wing-back now possesses five-star skills in addition to his already impressive five-star weak foot. He has also received new PlayStyles.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

The SBC has some high-rated requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to previously released Icon SBCs like Michael Essien, the EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon also requires multiple squads. Here are the specific requirements of each segment:

Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon)

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Faithful Soldier

  • Milan players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Bianconeri

  • Juventus players: Minimum one
  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Squadra Azzurra

  • Italy players: Minimum one
  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

  • Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League Legend

  • LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one
  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

Zambrotta has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)
Here are some of the cheapest players you can purchase before Team of the Season begins to complete the EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC:

Born Legend

  • Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising Star

  • Any 11 rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Gianluca Zambrotta Ultimate Birthday Icon)

  • Any 11 82-rated gold players

Faithful Soldier

  • Patrick Pflucke: 85
  • Alvaro Morata: 83
  • Marco Asensio: 83
  • Dani Olmo: 83
  • Borja Iglesias: 83
  • Patrick Schick: 83
  • Konrad Laimer: 83
  • Adrianna Franch: 83
  • Vanessa Gilles: 83
  • Olivier Giroud: 82
  • Mario Rui: 81

Cost: 39,000 coins

Bianconeri

  • Edon Zhegrova: 87
  • Gregor Kobel: 87
  • Paulina Dudek: 84
  • Lisandro Martinez: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Thomas Muller: 84
  • Gleison Bremer: 84
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Fabinho: 84
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Squadra Azzurra

  • Edon Zhegrova: 87
  • Gregor Kobel: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Cristiana Girelli: 86
  • Milan Skriniar: 84
  • Chris Smalling: 84
  • Marcos Llorente: 84
  • Adrien Rabiot: 84
  • Romelu Lukaku: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 60,000 coins

League Finesse

  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Victor Osimhem: 88
  • Aymeric Laporte: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Florian Wirtz: 85
  • Kieran Trippier: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Randal Kolo Muani: 84
  • Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 85,000 coins

League Legend

  • Rodri: 89
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Bruno Fernandes: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Aymeric Laporte: 88
  • Sandra Panos: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Fridolina Rolfo: 87
  • Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 121,000 coins

89-rated squad

  • Tomas Rosicky: 90
  • Matteo Politano: 90
  • Antonio Candreva: 90
  • Julie Pasquereau: 90
  • Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Lucy Bronze: 87
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Toni Kroos: 86
  • Sadio Mane: 86

Cost: 165,000 coins

