EA FC 24 Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC is now live in EA FC 24, and the Manchester United defender has been rewarded for this performance in the month of November. EA Sports has officially confirmed the news, and his SBC can now be completed to unlock a special card. This also ensures that you are guaranteed the item as long as you complete the challenge.

The main task is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll have to spend in order to get the card. An idea about the costs will allow you to determine about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to do so is by analyzing the tasks of the Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC tasks

The Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC will be a perfect option for beginners compared to veterans. There are two tasks with their conditions, and both of them are easy to complete. Complete them before they expire to unlock the card.

Task 1 - England

Minimum 1 player from England

Minimum squad rating: 84

No. of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

Minimum 1 player from the Premier League

Minimum squad rating: 85

No. of players in the squad: 11

The Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC will cost about 80,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. The price of the second task is more expensive as of writing as the prices of 85-rated cards have gone up in the wake of an upcoming evolution. You can reduce the amount using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Moreover, you can always grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder. This will not only reduce the completion cost, but it will also save your coins for alternate uses.

Is the Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

The latest POTM SBC is pretty well worth the coins of completion in terms of the card you get. You'll unlock an 86-rated CB card that could have been slightly higher in overall. It has received a big speed boost with 82 Pace that will allow the card to do well against pacier attackers.

Moreover, it also features the Block and Jockey playstyles, both of which could work very well in the current meta. Having said that, the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Laurent Blanc are still better than this item. However, Maguire is significantly cheaper than the duo and acts as a great alternative.