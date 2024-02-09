EA FC 24 Andriy Shevchenko Future Stars Icon SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Andriy Shevchenko Future Stars Icon SBC could be coming very soon to Ultimate Team if the latest rumors turn out to be true. It has already been confirmed that a new set of Icons will be gracing the Ultimate Team mode. According to reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania, the Ukrainian legend will be getting a special card that will be available via an SBC.

The latest rumors will undoubtedly delight many who have been eagerly waiting for good SBCs after the TOTY promo. As of writing, no official information is available regarding the EA FC 24 Andriy Shevchenko Future Stars Icon SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such challenges are usually released in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Andriy Shevchenko Future Stars Icon SBC to release?

Since an exact release date hasn't been mentioned by EA Sports, it's slightly hard to predict a day. However, there's always a chance for this SBC to be released tonight. The Future Stars promo is confirmed to begin on February 9, and what better way than to release an icon SBC on the opening night?

Alternatively, February 11 could also be a possible date since it's a Sunday. Sundays have seen a plethora of SBCs involving Heroes and Icons, and it's a date that's certainly realistic. That said, readers are strictly advised to wait for the official release before making any conclusions. The release of any SBC is always subject to changes that can be made by EA Sports at the last moment.

EA FC 24 Andriy Shevchenko Future Stars Icon SBC expected costs

The cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. Regarding Icon SBCs, the market valuations of their existing versions always serve as a good indicator. Currently, the 88-rated Base Icon version of Shevchenko costs about 80,000 coins. That said, the Future Stars version is expected to have better stats and higher overalls.

Players are advised to keep a minimum budget of 500,000 coins, as fodder prices are at an all-time high. However, the final completion cost will be available once the SBC officially releases it.