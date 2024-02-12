EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC leaked : Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC could be available very soon in Ultimate Team if the recent rumors turn out to be true. The information has been shared online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and the Argentine midfielder could become the third Pundit Pick item to be released in Ultimate Team.

As of writing, EA Sports has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. That said, certain predictions can definitely be made regarding the EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC and how much it could cost to get the card. While the information is purely speculative in a manner as of writing, it will certainly help players prepare a budget if they're interested in obtaining the card.

Note: This article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

When could fans expect the EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC to release?

An exact release date isn't available for now. Typically, Pundits Pick SBCs do tend to release on Wednesday evenings. At least, that has been the case on at least one occasion in the past, which makes February 14 a possible date.

As for the release time, it's almost certain to happen at 6 pm UK time, when most new content is launched in Ultimate Team.

However, EA Sports reserves the right to change the release date and time. Hence, readers are advised to refrain from prematurely speculating the release date and wait for the official launch. Once the EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC goes live, a detailed solution will be available here at Sportskeeda.

EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC costs (expected)

The completion cost of any SBC in Ultimate Team depends on the number of tasks and their respective stipulations. Usually, SBCs themed around more prominent names are costly, but Pundit Pick SBCs have been moderately priced thus far.

Players should still keep a budget between 250,000 and 300,000 coins, given that De Paul is a pretty big name in the world of football. However, he will likely offer great in-game stats and La Liga/Argentine links. The completion cost will come down if a portion of the used fodder comes from the player's own collection.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.