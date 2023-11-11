EA FC 24: How to get FC Pro rewards?

FC Pro is all set to kick off for EA FC 24, which will witness some exciting action from the best professional players worldwide. While the contests will be open to the best, the community can benefit from the upcoming livestreams. There are plenty of rewards to win, including some precious packs.

While all you will need to do is watch the streams, there are a few steps you need to perform. This setup must be completed before watching the streams to ensure that your EA profile is eligible for all the rewards.

For this, you must connect your YouTube and EA accounts. Thankfully, the process is quite simple, and once enabled, you'll be able to get all your EA FC 24 rewards after watching the streams.

Getting FC Pro rewards in EA FC 24 is pretty easy

All you need to do to get the FC Pro rewards is watch the streams that start later tonight on November 11, 2023. Before that, ensuring that your EA and YouTube accounts are connected is a must.

Go to YouTube.

Login into your account.

Go to the account settings. There will be a host of options available on the left.

Choose connected apps.

This includes a host of external websites to connect with your YouTube account.

Scroll down and select Electronic Arts. Click on the connect button.

A browser pop-up/extra tab will open—Log into your EA account to connect the accounts.

Once you have successfully connected the two accounts, there will be a confirmation message stating that you're eligible for applicable rewards.

As of writing, there are two sets of rewards that you can find in EA FC 24. The first requires you to watch the FC Pro global qualifiers that will take place on November 11 and 12, 2023. This will reward you with an untradeable Rare Players Pack.

The second requires you to watch a total of at least 90 minutes of the tournament. You can do this over the next few weeks, as watching it all at once is unnecessary. EA Sports has also enabled players to get extra seasonal XP and a new kit as part of the upcoming qualifiers.

Expand Tweet

The competitive scene will also feature a draft mode, which certainly makes matters more interesting. Participants will have to tackle certain forms of limitations while trying to make their squads.

The global qualifiers will witness 64 competitors going up against each other, trying to secure their spots for the regular seasons. Aside from Youtube, the EA FC 24 FC Pro global qualifiers will also be streamed live on the EA Sports' Twitch channel.