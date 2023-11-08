EA FC 24 GPFBL Squad Foundations objective set: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Squad Foundations players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with female footballers from the GPFBL receiving special boosted versions. Similar to previous releases of Squad Foundations players, these cards are available in the game via SBCs and objectives, with the objective set offering three separate special items.

The addition of Squad Foundations has been a massive feature in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team so far. Not only does this provide gamers with cheap and easy-to-obtain special cards to add to their squad or use as fodder, but it also sheds light on some of the most underrated leagues in the sport today.

The GPFBL Squad Foundations players are now available via an objective set in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The addition of female footballers to EA FC 24 has opened up new possibilities in the world of Ultimate Team, providing gamers with an even more expansive player pool of overpowered items to add to their squad. The GPFBL Squad Foundations objective offers more of these amazing cards, with special versions of Janina Minge, Jill Janssens, and Nina Luhrssen being up for grabs.

While these players can often be hard to accommodate into a squad due to overall chemistry issues, gamers can complete the latest Leticia Santos Squad Foundations SBC to include all four cards in their starting eleven.

How to complete the GPFBL Squad Foundations objective set in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to previous such objectives, this set of challenges can also be completed in various game modes, including Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions. It consists of four segments, each with its own stipulations and rewards on offer. Here are the rewards and requirements of each segment:

Creative Maestro : Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a GPFBL player. Earn 83-rated Squad Foundations Jill Janssens.

: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a GPFBL player. Earn 83-rated Squad Foundations Jill Janssens. German Efficiency: Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a GPFBL player. Earn a Premium Gold Pack.

Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a GPFBL player. Earn a Premium Gold Pack. Play 6 : Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two GPFBL players in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Squad Foundations Luhrssen.

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two GPFBL players in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Squad Foundations Luhrssen. Win 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two GPFBL players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack.

The overall group reward for completing all four segments is an 85-rated Squad Foundations version of Janina Minge, who possesses the following stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 83

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 75

Physicality: 79

Minge also has some impressive PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Relentless, and Intercept, making her an all-rounded midfield beast in the current meta of EA FC 24.