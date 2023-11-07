EA FC 24 Squad Foundations Leticia Santos SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Squad Foundations Leticia Santos SBC is the latest addition to the promo in EA FC 24, allowing players to snag a special card featuring the Frauen-Bundesliga Right-Back. The Brazilian defender currently plays for Frankfurt, and her new card has seen a significant upgrade on her base scards across all ratings, making it quite lucrative for Ultimate Team players looking to build a solid backline.

The Squad Foundations promo has been quite popular in-game due to being economical in terms of fodder costs yet yielding relatively high-rated rewards. The Leticia Santos SBC is no different, and this article will be a short guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge with a short analysis of her special card.

Leticia Santos is the latest Squad Foundations addition with a dedicated SBC in EA FC 24

With women footballers finally being added to this year's Ultimate Team mode, EA FC 24 players now have a wider selection of players to choose from while assembling the squad. Brazilian players are always in demand due to their overall good stats and the chemistry buffs they provide to their countrymen.

To that end, the Squad Foundations Leticia Santos SBC is a perfect fit, considering the 85-rated card is a substantial upgrade over her base gold card. Here are the requirements players need to meet for the card. The estimated cost of fodder at the time of writing is also listed below.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Brazil in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of players in the squad with a minimum overall rating of 84: Minimum of 2

Average Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Estimated fodder cost: 15,000 to 17,000 Coins across all platforms

How does the Squad Foundations Leticia Santos card hold up in EA FC 24?

Much like the previous iterations of the Squad Foundations SBC, this one is also pretty cheap and has quite a manageable number of requirements. The absence of chemistry restrictions also makes it relatively easy to complete for a vast majority of the players. This means most Ultimate Team enthusiasts should have no problems completing the Squad Building Challenge.

Furthermore, the Leticia Santos SBC will also be live in EA FC 24 for a total of seven more weeks, and players can take their time and complete the challenge at a later date to see if the price drops further. Here are the stats of the Squad Foundations card to help decide whether completing the challenge is worthwhile:

Overall: 85

Pace: 90

Shooting: 49

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 80

Physicality: 78

Leticia Santos' Squad Foundations card has quite a high pace rating of 90, which is a desirable trait for any right back if the player likes to counter-attack with their defenders. The high speed and good dribbling stats, coupled with a four-star skill rating, make the SBC quite worth the relatively small investment.