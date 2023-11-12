EA FC 24: Is the Elite Triple Threat Pack worth it?

The Elite Triple Threat Pack is a unique addition to EA FC 24, launched on the second night of the ongoing promo. As usual, this pack offers a boosted chance of obtaining a Triple Threat item and better odds of getting higher-rated items. While there are great incentives to invest in this pack, one must take note of the higher costs.

You can get this promo pack by spending either FC Points or coins. The price is much higher than what traditional packs cost to get from the market. You can decide if the pack is worth opening by carefully analyzing its potential rewards.

Let's look at what the Elite Triple Threat Pack could offer for your Ultimate Team collection in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Elite Triple Threat Pack contents

The valuation of any promo pack depends on three major factors:

The cost of the pack.

The total number of items that you'll get from it.

The odds associated with each type of possible reward.

Here's the complete list of available rewards from the Elite Triple Threat Pack in EA FC 24.

33 Rare Gold Cards, with all of them rated 83 or higher.

At least three items are guaranteed to be rated 86 or higher.

3 Triple Threat Loan Player Pick (1 of 3) for 9 games.

Here are the odds associated with every reward type:

Gold 75+ player - 100%

Gold 82+ player - 100%

Gold 90+ player - 24%

Triple Threat Player - 35%

Interestingly, the pack hasn't listed separate odds for the Triple Threat Hero cards that have been released as part of the promo. While it could be an error on EA Sports' part, this could also mean that the Hero cards have bunched in with the regular promo items.

This is the highest statistical chance of finding a promo item from any packs released so far. While you're still not guaranteed a promo card, the odds of 35% are high. Moreover, you're guaranteed at least three walkouts from the pack.

You'll need to spend 333,333 coins or 3,000 FC points to buy it from the store. If you're willing to spend your coins, note that the amount is enormous. All 30 items (excluding the three 3 loan cards) will be untradeable, so you can't sell them to earn more coins.

Certain Triple Threat items are available for a relatively low price, creating an even bigger dilemma. It's best to buy the EA FC 24 Elite Triple Threat Pack only if you have a larger amount of disposable coins. Otherwise, save your coins and look for alternate investments.