How to get a tradeable 50,000 coins pack in EA FC 24 for free

Advancing your team in each season of EA FC 24 requires plenty of coins. Earning them is important as every card you use requires a certain amount of coins, with the prices rising for the top ones. Opening packs is one option, and there's a great way for you to earn one of them, which is worth 50,000 coins in value and comes with tradeable rewards.

The value of any pack increases severalfold if they're tradeable. Any card you get from the pack can be sold on the market, and if you end up being lucky, it could translate into many coins. The value rises further if the base value of the pack (what it would cost to buy from the store) is higher.

The method listed in this article neither requires a glitch nor any trick, as all someone has to do is grind a particular section of the Moments game mode in EA FC 24.

Completing EA FC 24 Moments is a great way to earn packs

The Moments mode, introduced in FIFA 23, has returned once more in EA FC 24, with many options available at launch. There are different groups, and the one you should focus on is the Milestones Moments playlist, which involves you taking on the AI to varying levels of difficulty.

Completing them is fairly simple - you need to score a goal.

Expand Tweet

The challenge gets tougher in higher difficulties as the AI fields better players. This can be managed by using the loan cards. Both the Nike MadReady and Swoosh live objectives offer high-rated cards on loan, all of which can be used to complete the final one that requires an 88-rated squad.

If you complete the entire group, you get 60 Moments stars in EA FC 24. This will allow you to get the Rare Players pack by exchanging the stars that you earned. This pack costs 50,000 coins to buy in Ultimate Team, and all items will be tradeable.

Moreover, completing the entire Milestone Moments will also complete the Moments Mastery milestone. Not only does it offer smaller packs, but the group rewards include a Jumbo Rare Players pack.

The pack is worth 100,000 coins, making it an amazing option to open in the game. Unlike the previous one, however, all the contents from this pack will be untradeable, so you won't be able to sell them.

But you can either use the cards in your own squad or to complete SBCs at lower costs.