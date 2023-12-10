EA FC 24: Is the Supreme Dynasties Pack worth it?

The Supreme Dynasties Pack is now available in EA FC 24, and it's a special promo addition arriving as part of the Ultimate Dynasties events. This incredibly expensive pack offers some amazing cards and presents the best odds of getting an Ultimate Dynasties item. This makes it an attractive proposition for many players who might be looking for a promo card.

However, it costs 500,000 coins or 3,500 FC Points to get, which is a record price. This makes it extremely important for EA FC 24 players to properly analyze the reward potential of this pack before choosing to invest their resources. Let's take a look at the possible rewards.

EA FC 24 Supreme Dynasties Pack contents

The Supreme Dynasties Pack contains a total of 74 items, four of which are loan cards. The 70 Rare Gold Players are all rated 83 or higher, and five of them are guaranteed to be rated 87 or higher.

Additionally, you'll also get four Base Icon Player Picks for 10 games, with all of them being rated 90 or higher.

Here are the odds of all available rewards from the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 49%

Ultimate Dynasties Player - 77%

Ultimate Dynasties Icon Player - 23%

All items found in the pack will be untradeable, so you won't be able to sell any of them in the market.

Is the EA FC 24 Supreme Dynasties Pack worth it?

This pack offers 70 non-loan items, which is a massive number in every sense. Additionally, all of them are rated 83 or higher, which makes them highly useable in the SBCs that are available in Ultimate Team.

While this promo pack doesn't offer a guaranteed chance at getting an Ultimate Dynasties item, the offered odds are really high. Moreover, the chances of getting one of the new Icons are also quite high. With 23%, this is the best possible chance for you to find new Icons.

There's nearly a 50% chance of getting at least one 90+ walkout star. The pack definitely presents a great chance of finding excellent items. However, half a million coins is a massive figure. While you could end up getting some amazing items, you may not get your coins' worth of cards.

While the Supreme Dynasties Pack is pretty decent, only invest coins if you have a disposable amount. Otherwise, it's best to play safe and spend the coins directly in the market in EA FC 24.