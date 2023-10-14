EA FC 24 Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC: Tasks, costs, and more

The Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, introducing an excellent opportunity for players to earn a guaranteed promo item. The latest challenge comes on the second night of the active promo, which saw the introduction of several special items in packs.

While you'll have to rely on your luck to pack one of them, there's no such requirement if you complete this special SBC. All you have to do is accomplish the task according to the given set of stipulations.

The first job is to predict the possible costs that will be determined by the fodder you'll have to buy. Doing so will help you decide whether you want to attemp the challenge in the first place.

The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC in EA FC 24.

The Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC is a bargain option for EA FC 24 players

The opening night of the Trailblazers promo witnessed the introduction of the Rodrygo SBC. While that challenge is pretty expensive to complete, the same can't be said about the Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC.

There's only one task, and the conditions appear to be quite straightforward as well. Even if you're a beginner, you should have the required fodder to complete the challenge in the first place.

Task - Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC

In form (IF) players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC will cost around 50,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. The bulk of the cost will be borne by the TOTW item, and you can reduce the expenses by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

As the challenge is available for the next couple of weeks (as of October 14), you can grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to win more fodder packs. Some of those fodders, if usable in tonight's SBC, will help to bring down the cost.

Is the Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

The biggest benefit of tonight's SBC is the cost, as it's an affordable option. Most players should have enough fodder by now to reduce the completion cost to a certain extent. Moreover, there are plenty of different ways to get more fodder without actually buying them from the market.

The 96 Pace and 84 Shooting are certainly the highlights of the card, which can be a nightmare to defend against. However, the 3* Weak Foot will be a tricky hurdle to manage, especially if you're a beginner in Ultimate Team mode.

That said, the presence of Rapid and Quick Step Playstyles certainly allows him to bypass defenders with the use of pace. Overall, it's a well-priced challenge you can complete if you want a cheap starter or super-sub.