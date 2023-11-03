EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Centurions Objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

The Jarrod Bowen Centurions Objective card is now available in EA FC 24, and it's the latest free item that all players can unlock for their respective Ultimate Team squads. It has arrived as part of the Team 2 cards that are now live and available in packs. While you'll need to rely on your luck to find them in packs (or get them directly with coins from the market), that won't be the case with the latest objective set. In fact, you will be able to unlock it at no cost.

The main task is to analyze the terms and conditions are associated with this objective set. This will allow you to unlock the card as quickly as possible, and use it across all the different game modes. Let's take a look at all the stipulations that are part of the Jarrod Bowen Centurions Objective in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Centurions Objective tasks

As usual, there are four different tasks that are part of the Jarrod Bowen Centurions Objective in EA FC 24. You can complete them in any order you like, but some will finish up faster than the rest. To unlock the special card, you'll have to complete all of them before the objective set expires from Ultimate Team.

Precision: Score 6 goals using English Players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Midfield Assistance: Assist 3 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Premier League: Score and Assist in 3 separate matches using Premier League Players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Out of the Box: Score 3 goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Win 8: Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) having Min. 3 English players in your Starting 11.

You can complete the tasks in any of the three mentioned EA FC 24 game modes, but the easiest one will be Squad Battles. In this mode, you play against AI-controlled opponents, and you can also decide the difficulty of the matches. Hence, it's lot easier to complete the stipulations that are part of the objective set.

Is the EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Centurions Objective worth it?

Any promo card than can be obtained for free is certainly worth it. That said, you get a 86-rated RM item that can also operate as a RW. It offers positional flexibilities, and also has some really promising stats as well.

While it does have certain weaknesses, this Bowen card is quite promising, especially given it's free price. With Premier League being the most used in Ultimate Team so far, it can go straight into the starting line-ups of several squads.