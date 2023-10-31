EA FC 24 Jean-Louis Leca Centurions SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The Jean-Louis Leca Centurions SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and you can add yet another promo item to your collection for a relatively affordable price. Unlocking this special card will require you to complete the tasks that are part of tonight's challenge. Unlike the Team 1 cards that are available in the packs, you won't have to rely on your luck to get this promo item.

The first job is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll require in order to complete the task. These coins will allow you to get the required fodder, and help you decide about attempting the challenge to begin with. The best way to get an idea about the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Jean-Louis Leca Centurions SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Jean-Louis Leca Centurions SBC tasks and conditions

Most of the Centurions SBCs released so far in EA FC 24 have been pretty complex. The Jean-Louis Leca Centurions SBC, in comparison, is relatively simple, and quite easy to complete. There's only one task, which makes tonight's challenge one of the cheapest ones to complete.

Task - Jean-Louis Leca Centurions SBC

# of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 84 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's challenge will cost about 14,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using items that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, the SBC is available for the next 13 days (as of October 31), so you can use your time to grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will help you win different packs every week, and opening them will help you get more fodder. Not only will these cards minimize the completion cost, but they will also help you save your coins for alternate purposes.

Is the EA FC 24 Jean-Louis Leca Centurions SBC worth it?

Stats of the new Centurions card (Image via EA Sports)

Typically, goalkeepers tend to have the lowest demand in the community. After completing the challenge, you'll get a 85-rated item that has some decent stats. However, he's only 5'11" tall, which is not advisable for any keeper in the meta.

That said, his stats are upgradeable, as he can be used in the Centurions Upgrade Evolution. This free evolution will apply two level of upgrades to the card, and boost its overall and stats. Moreover, he forms chemistry with Ligue 1 items as well. Tonight's SBC is best suited for beginners who are just getting started with Ultimate Team, but it's better to save the fodder in general.