EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution guide is yet another way for players to improve an existing item and apply some amazing boosts to its key stats. The new evolution arrives as part of the Winter Wildcards promo, and unlike the previous addition, this is a paid option. You can grab all the benefits of this evolution by spending 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points.

Since this is a paid evolution, it's essential to properly analyze all its requirements and upgrades. This will ensure that you won't waste your coins or FC Points. Moreover, your choice with the EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution guide will be irreversible. Let's look at the requirements of this evolution.

All EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution requirements

There are certain requirements that must be fulfilled. This evolution is not locked to one position, but it's clear that defensive units will especially benefit from these upgrades.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 85

Shooting: Max. 65

Stamina: Max. 75

Aggression: Max. 88

Playstyles+: Max. 0

All EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has two levels of upgrades, both having a unique set of challenges. To unlock all the upgrades, you must complete all the challenges split across these levels.

Level 1

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

Strength: +3

Aggression

+8

Level 2

PlayStyle+: Jockey

Overall: +2

Rarity: Winter Wildcards Evo

Pace: +2

Physicality: +2

Defending: +2

Stamina: +8

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Best EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution players

You can combine the Keep Up Evolution with some previously released evolutions to make the most of all the upgrades. Doing so will allow you to discover hidden gems, but these options won't be available for all players. Here are some great non-combo options to consider.

John Stones

Gabriel Megalhaes

Kalidou Koulibaly

Sebastiaan Bornauw Centurions

Moussa Niakhate TOTW

Daniel Amrtey TOTGS

These are some interesting cards that could give great returns once all the upgrades are obtained.