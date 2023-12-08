EA FC 24 Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC is now live in EA FC 24, meaning players can guarantee themselves a promo card by completing it. This is the first challenge of the latest promo that features a footballer as its main reward. While a bulk of the Ultimate Dynasties items are available in packs, you won't have to rely on your luck to get Lucas' special card. All you need to do is complete this new challenge and the tasks that are part of it.

Your first job is to estimate the number of coins you'll need to get the necessary fodder for this SBC. That will allow you to decide whether attempting this challenge is worth it. The best way to get an idea about the Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC's completion cost is by analyzing its tasks.

All Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC is a relatively expensive challenge to complete as it contains three tasks, which require high-rated cards that could be hard to find.

Expand Tweet

That said, here are the requirements you have to meet to complete this challnege:

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

The Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC will cost about 310,000 coins to beat if you purchase all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. Using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection will bring down that amount. You can always grind EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find fooder to use in this challenge as well, which will further lower the cost.

The latest SBC will be available for the next 13 days (as of December 8). That makes it possible for you to grind some of the fodder needed in this challenge.

Is the Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

The latest challenge offers an 88-rated CB card that can also operate as an LB. However, this item's stats suggest that it is best employed as a CB. Its 84 Pace, combined with 88 Defending, certainly makes it an interesting card. Moreover, it comes with the Slide Tackle+ Playstyle. That said, Lucas' promo item is lacking in additional playstyles like Jockey, Anticipate, and Block.

This SBC is quite expensive in terms of the reward it offers, and there are better cards available in the market/as part of other SBCs. As such, it's not worth completing in EA FC 24.