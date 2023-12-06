EA FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties promo release date and time across all regions confirmed 

The official news is in - Ultimate Dynasties is coming to EA FC 24, and it should happen soon. The upcoming promo will be making its Ultimate Team debut and features an extremely interesting concept. It will be a direct replacement for the ongoing Radioactive events, with EA Sports also hinting that two cards will be featured in the upcoming promo.

There have been many fresh promos introduced to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Ultimate Dynasties will be featuring special cards of footballing duos who are related. This should result in several footballers getting their first promo cards in this year's Ultimate Team. Thanks to the official news regarding the date and time, players will be sure of exactly what to expect in the coming week.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties release date

Expand Tweet

It was earlier rumored that the Radioactive promo would be a two-team affair, but that won't be the case. Once the ongoing promo expires on December 8, the cards will immediately be replaced by the Ultimate Dynasties items. The date has been confirmed by a new loading screen in the Ultimate Team mode.

It was widely expected even before confirmation that the new cards would be released on Friday, which is the usual schedule followed by EA Sports when introducing new events and cards.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties release time

Expand Tweet

EA Sports will be following the same time schedule as well. All the new cards will be available starting 6 pm UK time in Ultimate Team. This will include special cards in packs, along with new SBCs and objectives.

Those in the United States will need to wait until 10 am PT/1 pm ET, while Indian gamers will be able to experience it all at 11:30 pm IST. Those located in other regions should be able to determine their local timings by accounting for the time zone differences.

There have been some spicy rumors so far, hinting at new Icons coming to Ultimate Team. The only two cards confirmed by EA Sports so far belong to brothers Jurien and Quentin Timber. It remains to be seen which other footballers join the Dutch duo as part of the upcoming promo.