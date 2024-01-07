EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC is finally available in Ultimate Team, offering yet another special item for players to unlock for their respective squads. This latest challenge has been dropped amid the FC Versus promo. It's also worth noting that Muriel's card was leaked online a few days ago by FUT Sheriff. Unlike all the promo cards available currently in this game's packs, you won't have to depend on your luck to get this special item.

Instead, all you have to do is complete the solo task in the new Squad Building Challenge. Your first job is to analyze the conditions of the EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC and determine how many coins you'll need to complete it. This will help you to decide whether it's worth an attempt.

The EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC task

Expand Tweet

Task 1 - Luis Muriel Player Moments

No. of players from Serie A: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

No. of players in the squad: 11

EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC cheapest solution

Here are the players that make the cheapest solution for this SBC:

Alex Grimaldo 84

Chiamak Nnadozie 84

Alex Remiro 84

Arnel Majri 84

Laura Freigang 83

Matthias Ginter 84

Catarina Macario 84

Sergio Busquets 83

Pierre Emille-Hojberg 84

Kalidou Koulibaly 84

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Cost: 16,000 coins (combined approximate price of all the above items on the market)

How to complete the EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC

This is a really cheap challenge to complete with only one task. You won't need to use a TOTW item here either, which results in its low cost. If you don't have to get items from the market and can use cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection, that will further reduce the aforementioned SBC cost of 16,000.

To find more fodder, grinding different modes is your best option. If you're lucky, you could also end up finding a promo card, along with the fodder needed for this challenge.

When will the EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC expire?

The latest player SBC will be available until January 27, 2024, post which players will no longer be able to acquire Muriel's special card. This item is only obtainable by completing the challenge and won't be released in packs.

Is the EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC worth completing?

The card has some really decent stats (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the solo task, you'll get an 87-rated ST item of Muriel that can also operate at CF. In terms of its overall, the value could have been much higher. That said, this is a really cheap item that offers 4-star Skills and 4-star Weak Foot. It also has 91 Pace, 89 Dribbling, and 87 Shooting.

Moreover, you get the Flair+ playstyle, along with five other options like Finesse Shot and Incisive Pass, with this card. For its price, this is a great challenge to complete, and it's a very beginner-friendly option as well.