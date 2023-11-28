EA FC 24 Marauder Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Marauder Evolution is a great way for players to get upgrades on their center-backs in EA FC 24. The evolution has been released amid Black Friday celebrations, and it's available to everyone for free. After a few evolutions targeting attackers, this is the perfect release for you to improve your defenders. You can use the evolution on exactly one item from your collection.

Like previous releases, there are few candidates who will give better returns if made part of the Marauder Evolution. Understanding the requirements and upgrade conditions is important as they will allow you to make the best possible decision in EA FC 24.

All Marauder Evolution requirements in EA FC 24

The Marauder Evolution requirements determine which EA FC 24 cards can be made part of the upgrades. They not only decide the position but also ensure that players won't be able to improve items that are already strong.

Overall: Max 82

Pace: Max 72

Defending: Max 82

Playstyles: Max 8

Position: CB

Dribbling: Max 75

Physicality: Max 82

All Marauder Evolution upgrades in EA FC 24

The latest evolution has three levels of upgrades, and there are plenty of improvements players can receive. This not only includes boosts to stats and overall ratings, but a fully-evolved item will also have two new Playstyles.

Level 1 upgrade

Playstyle: First Touch

Overall: +2

Pace: +3

Physicality: +3

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +6

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: +2

Pace: +2

Passing: +4

Physicality: +3

Shooting: +2

Defending: +4

Level 3 upgrade

Playstyle: Technical

Overall: +2

Pace: +3

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +6

Defending: +3

Level 1 upgrade conditions

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade conditions

Win fourSquad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve four Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 upgrade conditions

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) Wins on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best EA FC 24 Marauder Evolution players

The pool of players that you can include in this evolution is limited. However, there are still some exciting options that you can use to get the improvements:

Inigo Martinez

Maximiliano Caufriez TOTW

Megan Finnigan TOTW

Leonardo Bonucci

Luiz Felipe

Ben White

Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Gigot

Gabrielle George

While there are over 3,000 footballers in Ultimate Team who can be made a part of this evolution, these candidates will fetch you the best possible returns in terms of upgrades.