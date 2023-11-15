EA FC 24 Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and players will be able to obtain yet another special card for their respective Ultimate Team squads. The latest SBC was leaked earlier on social media, so the community has been eagerly waiting. The special card won't require you to open any packs, as this item can be obtained by completing the tasks that are part of the challenge.

The first job is to determine the amount of coins that you'll need in order to get all the fodder. This will allow you to decide about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the predicted costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC tasks and conditions

The Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC is relatively simple to complete, as it has only two tasks. The conditions of both are pretty manageable, even if you're a relative beginner in Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC will require about 100,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you'll be able to reduce this amount using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. There are different ways for you to grind EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to win more rewards.

Based on your weekly performances, you'll be able to earn different packs. Opening them will provide you with more fodder that will allow you to save your coins as well. Tonight's SBC is available for the next six days (as of November 15), and hence, you can take your time completing it.

Is the EA FC 24 Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 85-rated CM card that can also operate at CAM and CDM. The card has a good overall set of stats, along with the Whipped Pass Playstyle+.

That said, the SBC is extremely overpriced for its overall and key stats. An 85-rated card shouldn't require so much fodder in the first place, and there are far better alternatives available in the form of other SBCs and in the market. Hence, it's best to avoid this challenge at all costs and save your fodder for other uses. There are plenty of other unique challenges that are expected to come in the next few weeks.