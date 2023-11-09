EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC - Cheapest solutions, How to complete, and more

A new set of Marquee Matchups SBC is available in EA FC 24, and it offers some really exciting packs to every player completing its tasks. The latest set is once again based on four real-life contests that are going to take place in the near future. As a result, you'll need certain cards specific to those clubs in order to complete the challenge.

The first job is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will help you determine whether completing the challenge is worth it in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the costs of the fodder is by analyzing the tasks of the latest Marquee Matchups SBC set in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC tasks

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC set includes four different tasks, each having its own set of terms and conditions. While it is not necessary for you to complete all of them, getting the full set done is considered better as will allow you to get the group reward — one additional pack.

Task 1 - Gent vs Anderlecht

# of players from 1A Pro League: Min 1

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Benfica vs Sporting

# of players from Liga Portugal: Min 2

# of players from Portugal: Min 2

Same League Count: Min 4

Gold Players: Min 3

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Latium vs Roma

# of players from Latium + # of players from Roma FC: Min 1

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 2

Same Nation Count: Min 5

Clubs: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Real Madrid vs Valencia

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

# of players from Valencia CF: Min 1

Nationalities: Min 5

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 76

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

Expand Tweet

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC will cost about 18,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce its price by using cards that are already available in your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will certainly improve the valuation of the overall rewards in comparison to the amount spent by you while saving your coins for the future.

This week's group reward includes a Mega Pack, which is certainly better than the offerings of the last few versions of the challenge in EA FC 24.