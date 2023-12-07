EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (December 7) - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

This week's Marquee Matchups SCB is live in EA FC 24, bringing players four fresh tasks themed around some of the top footballing matchups from around the world. With the game over two months old, most gamers should be familiar with the recurring Squad Building Challenge. Regardless, here is a quick recap for those who may have got the game during the Black Friday Sale.

The Marquee Matchups SBC is one of the very few weekly Squad Building Challenges released every Thursday in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Consisting of four discreet tasks, the challenge is themed around real-life matchups from that week. Thus, it not only brings fresh rewards every week but also offers players a sense of connection to real-life football.

EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (December 7): Sample solutions, requirements, estimated cost, and more

To maximize their rewards from the Marquee Matchups SBC, EA FC 24 players should complete all four tasks in the Squad Building Challenge. Below are the requirements for each of the individual tasks with a sample team that players can emulate to efficiently complete the group.

Task 1: Beskitas v Fenerbahce

# of players: 11

# of players from Trendyol Super Lig: Minimum of 1

# of nationalities: Minimum of 4

# of Silver Cards: Minimum of 2

Player level: Bronze or higher

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Pack Reward: Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 2,000-25,000 Coins across platforms

Cheap Sample solution:

Cost at the time of writing: 2,300 Coins

Forward: Da Cunha, Kim Ju Yeop

Midfield: Rodriguez, Kaya, Atencio, Lee Hyun Sik

Defense: Pavlovic, Joao Serrao, Kim Gyeong Jae, Ruben Ismael

Goalkeeper: Jackson

Task 2: VfB Stuttgart v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

# of players: 11

# of Bundesliga players: Minimum of 2

# of Leagues: Minimum of 4

Same Club count: Maximum of 3

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 4

Player level: Minimum of Silver

Chemistry Total: Minimum of 18

Pack Reward: Mixed Player Pack

Estimated Cost: Minimum of 3,000-4,000 Coins across platforms

Cheap Sample solution:

Cost at the time of writing: 3,100 Coins

Forward: Samatta, Salas

Midfield: Da Cunha, Bittencourt, Arslan, Kvet

Defense: Lucas Lima, Aksoy Toprak, Agu

Goalkeeper: Jorge Fernandes

Task 3: Bergamo Calcio V Milan

# of players: 11

# of Bergamo Calcio players: Minimum of 1

# of Milan Players: Minimum of 1

# of Nationalities: Maximum of 5

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Chemistry Total: Minimum of 22

Pack Reward: Small Prime Gold Player Pack

Estimated Cost: Minimum of 3,500-4,500 Coins across platforms

Cheap Sample solution:

Cost at the time of writing: 3,700 Coins

Forward: Rossi, Volland

Midfield: Pulisic, Hess, Stark, Skov

Defense: Otto, Friedl, Dalle Mura, Bader

Goalkeeper: Teracciano

Task 4: Aston Villa v Arsenal

# of players: 11

# of Aston Villa players: Minimum of 1

# of Arsenal Players: Minimum of 1

Same Leagues Count: Minimum of 5

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 76

Chemistry Total: Minimum of 26

Pack Reward: Prime Electrum Player Pack

Estimated Cost: Minimum of 3,500-4,500 Coins across platforms

Cheap Sample solution:

Cost at the time of writing: 4,000 Coins

Forward: Hurtig, Clinton, Brazil

Midfield: Holmgaard, Ingle, Nobbs

Defense: Mavididi, Nusken, Mace, Da Cunha

Goalkeeper: Coleman

EA FC 24 players will need an estimated 14,000 Coins to complete all of the tasks in the latest Marquee Matchups SBC. Completing them all is recommended for any Ultimate Team player, as only then can they also acquire the group reward, which includes a Mega Pack. This makes the Marquee Matchups SBC well worth the effort.