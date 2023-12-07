EA FC 24 Ismael Bennacer Radioactive SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The final player SBC of the Radioactive promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Ismael Bennacer receiving a boosted version that makes it easier than ever to put him into a squad. The AC Milan midfielder is notorious for being hard to accommodate into an Ultimate Team lineup due to his Algerian nationality. However, the Radioactive chemistry boosts have fixed that issue.

Not only has he received the classic Radioactive chemistry perks, he also showcases an immense boost to his overall rating and stats. This makes him a viable midfielder in the current meta of EA FC 24. Serie A midfielders are rare in Ultimate Team this year, which has this Ismael Bennacer SBC stand out.

Radioactive Ismael Bennacer is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports had announced the arrival of this SBC in advance via patch notes for Title Update 6, causing a lot of hype among fans. With the Radioactive promo coming to an end, this was the ideal time to release the Ismael Bennacer Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 24, concluding the promo on a high note with an excellent player SBC.

Ismael Bennacer rose to prominence in the world of Ultimate Team during FIFA 23 due to his various overpowered special versions like RTTK and Team of the Season. However, his nationality often made it a challenge to include him in the starting lineup. This issue has now been fixed with his latest SBC item, as Radioactive cards receive bonus chemistry in Ultimate Team.

How to complete the Radioactive Ismael Bennacer SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to obtain this Serie A superstar consists of a single segment, much to the surprise of fans familiar with how overpowered Ismael can be on the virtual pitch. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 75,000 coins. This is to be expected, considering the price of 85-rated fodder players as well as Team of the Week items in EA FC 24's transfer market currently. However, gamers can bring these expenses down by grinding various Upgrade SBCs to obtain untradeable fodder.

Is it worth completing the Radioactive Ismael Bennacer SBC?

Expand Tweet

Radioactive Ismael Bennacer offers some amazing chemistry benefits in Ultimate Team and even links to some heavy hitters like Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, and Fikayo Tomori. Being a meta 87-rated item with amazing stats and attributes, the SBC is definitely worth completing for those looking to add a creative midfielder to their roster.