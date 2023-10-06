EA FC 24 Matteo Darmian RTTK objective set - All tasks, rewards, and more

The Matteo Darmian RTTK objective set is now live in EA FC 24, and it offers a wonderful chance to all the players to add a promo card from the latest release. Most new cards are included in packs, but you'll have to depend on your luck in order to get them. There's no guarantee about how many packs you'll have to open in order to find one of them. You can avoid the reliance on luck by completing the latest objective set.

The biggest positive is the fact that you can unlock the card for minimal costs. This is different from earning promo cards from packs or SBCs, which can be an expensive offer. The main task is to devise a strategy to complete the objective set as quickly as possible as it will allow you to use the special card across the different game modes in Ultimate Team. Let's take a look at the conditions associated with the Matteo Darmian RTTK objective set in EA FC 24.

All Matteo Darmian RTTK objective set tasks in EA FC 24

Like several sets in the past, the latest RTTK objective in EA FC 24 also includes four different tasks. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them, as long as you finish them all. This has to be done within the allotted time for you to unlock the special card.

Italian Maestro: Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using an Italian player.

Fancy Finish: Score 8 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player with Min. 80 DRI.

Defensive Prowess: Concede 1 or less goals per match in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Top Performance: Win 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Serie A players in your starting 11.

You can complete all the tasks of the Matteo Darmian RTTK objective set in three different game modes. However, Squad Battles is the way to go as you can control the difficulty of the matches. Moreover, you will also play against AI, who is usually easier to beat.

Each task offers an untradeable pack that you can open for a chance at getting cards. If you're lucky enough, you might find one of the EA FC 24 RTTK Team 2 cards from it as well. Once you've finished the entire set, the 85-rated RB card will be unlocked for your squad.