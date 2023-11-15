EA FC 24 Megan Rapinoe card becomes the "most disliked" item in Ultimate Team

When the Megan Rapinoe End of an Era SBC was introduced on EA FC 24, not many would have foreseen the reaction from the majority of the community. This is the latest special card of the American star that was released to celebrate her achievements in professional football for both club and country. However, a noticeable part of the community seems far from pleased with the latest launch, and the card has now become the most disliked Ultimate Team item on the popular EA FC 24-related website, FUTBIN.

A card being disliked on FUTBIN can happen for multiple reasons, but a worrying trend has been noticed. The heavy amount of dislikes for the Megan Rapinoe End of an Era SBC appears to have nothing to do with the challenge. Instead, it appears that many EA FC 24 players are unhappy with specific comments she has made.

Disclaimer: To maintain the overall sanctity of the article, the comments made by users on FUTBIN have not been mentioned.

The Megan Rapinoe End of an Era SBC is pretty well priced in EA FC 24

The Megan Rapinoe End of an Era SBC will cost about 100,000 coins if players buy all the fodder from the market. After completing it, they will get an 88-rated CAM card that can also operate at LM and LW. Not only does the card have really good stats, but it also features the Finesse+ playstyle. This playstyle is incredibly overpowered in the current match engine, and the new Rapinoe item also fulfills league and club chemistry links with a few other NWSL items.

Hence, it's very surprising that the particular card is not only the most hated item in EA FC 24 but has created a record for the entire Ultimate Team history. It has surpassed a few other heavily disliked Ultimate Team items from the last few years and is currently sitting close to 45,000 dislikes.

This is perhaps the first instance where a card has been crucified for reasons unrelated to football or Ultimate Team. Megan Rapinoe grabbed headlines when she campaigned for equal pay for female footballers. Many felt back then that her claims were unjustified, and it did generate a significant amount of hate.

She also made another controversial statement after her injury in the finals, which was her last professional match. A large amount of the hateful comments signal the same as well. It has also created debate within the EA FC 24 community over whether the hate is justified.

Over the history of Ultimate Team, cards have been disliked repeatedly. Usually, that happens when the SBC is overpriced, or the stats can't match the expectations. Megan Rapinoe's case seems to be the exception, and it's unlikely that the wave of dislikes will stop anytime soon.