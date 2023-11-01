EA FC 24 Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and players can add yet another promo item for their respective Ultimate Team squad.

A bulk of the promo items are currently available in packs, but you'll need to rely on your luck in order to draw them. You can avoid such dilemmas by simply completing the challenge according to their given terms and conditions.

All you have to do is estimate the total amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the fodder you buy from the market.

Having an idea about the costs will help you determine if you should attempt the challenge in the first place.

The best way to go about that is by analyzing the tasks of the Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC in EA FC 24.

Cheapest Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC solutions in EA FC 24

The Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC is relatively simple compared to some of the more recent challenges. There are only two tasks, and you'll have to complete both of them in order to unlock the special card. Both tasks have their terms and conditions that you'll have to adhere to.

Task 1 - England

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC will set you back about 110,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you'll be able to complete it for a lower cost by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

As the challenge is available for the next 13 days, you can easily grind the different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Is the EA FC 24 Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC worth it?

Stats of the new promo card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 87-rated ST card that can also operate as a CF. It has 3* Skills and a 4* Weak Foot, combined with 91 Pace, 84 Dribbling, and 87 Shooting.

Considering the current meta of the game, better dribbling would certainly have been desirable, but it can be managed with the help of suitable chemistry styles.

Considering the price of completing the challenge, it's a good option for those who are using Premier League-based squads. While it has certain weaknesses, the card is quite well-priced, especially if you can manage the fodder from your own collection.