EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 1 SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Centurions Challenge 1 SBC is live in EA FC 24 and introduces an interesting challenge in the Ultimate Team mode. Its arrival coincides with the release of Centurions Team items that are currently available in the packs. There's never been a better time to open packs as you could end up getting one of the newly-released cards. This makes tonight's challenge much more valuable, as you can earn an additional pack practically free of cost.

The first step is to understand the tasks of the challenge and determine the type of fodder you'll need. If you strategize properly, the challenge can be easily completed with the cards in your Ultimate Team collection. However, you can also buy the required cards from the market. The best way to reduce the costs is by observing the stipulations of Centurions Challenge 1 SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 1 SBC tasks and conditions

Resource-item challenges tend to be easier to complete since they have simpler conditions. The Centurions Challenge 1 SBC is no different, as it has only one task. While there are certain conditions, none of them are complex. You can easily complete this challenge even if you're a beginner.

The new resource item challenge (Image via EA Sports)

Task - Centurions Challenge 1 SBC

Nationalities: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC will cost about 2,200 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, the amount required to complete this challenge shouldn't be hard to find. Moreover, you can always open more packs to find more fodder or grind EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Is the EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 1 SBC worth it?

Tonight's SBC is pretty simple to complete, and it can be finished almost free of cost. In return, you'll get a Small Rare Mixed Players Pack. While the rewards don't tend to be great, you could always land a Centurions card.

Moreover, all contents of this pack will be tradeable, which certainly adds to the possible value. After all, you can choose to sell items, with some fetching a handy amount of coins. All things considered, tonight's resource-item challenge is certainly worth completing.