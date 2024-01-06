EA FC 24 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC - Expected release date, cheapest solution, and more

If the latest rumor from FIFATradingRomania turns out to be true, the community will soon be able to complete the EA FC 24 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC in Ultimate Team. If that happens, Maldini could become the second base Icon defender to get his own Squad Building Challenge, following the previous release of Laurent Blanc.

Naturally, fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. EA Sports has neither confirmed nor denied the rumor regarding the upcoming EA FC 24 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC. That said, certain predictions can be made about its possible release date. It's also worth noting that Maldini's Icon card is already available in Ultimate Team, although the odds of finding it from packs are minimal.

When will the EA FC 24 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC release? (Expected date)

Plenty of exciting content is currently available in Ultimate Team. The new FC Versus promo commenced yesterday, January 5, introducing two versions of some of the world's biggest footballers. That said, Icons have a different kind of fan following due to their stats and boosted chemistry link.

There's a great chance the upcoming Maldini SBC will be launched on Sunday, January 7. Sundays have been reserved for different challenges featuring guaranteed Icons and Heroes. As such, January 7 seems to be the likeliest date for this SBC's release.

However, it's not like EA Sports has never released Icon challenges on non-Sundays. This is why readers should wait for official information.

EA FC 24 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC cheapest solution (predicted)

The EA FC 24 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC will not be cheap to complete. Typically, the price of any special challenge depends on the number of tasks and their conditions.

If you want to buy Maldini's Icon card directly from the market, it will cost slightly less than 1.3 million coins. There's been a drop in its price as players have started to sell it in anticipation of this challenge. It's worth noting that the SBC completion cost of Blanc's Icon card was slightly less than his market value.

If EA Sports follows the same pattern once again, the upcoming challenge's cheapest solution is expected to cost at least a million coins. This means players should start saving their fodder in order to reduce their expenses.