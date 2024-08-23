EA FC 24 Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Pele FUTTIES Icon has dropped as an SBC in Season 9: Pre-Season of EA FC 24. This is the first SBC release of the game's last season. EA has stated that they will continue releasing FUTTIES SBCs throughout this season along with other SBCs that players can complete for rewards in EA FC 25. Pele's SBC marks the first of many coming this month.

The Pele card is 99-rated with very good stats and playstyles. It goes for around 3,400,000 coins in the market, though the price is going to drop owing to the release of this SBC. Its most unbelievable stats include 99 shooting and 97 dribbling along with Technical+, Trivela+, and Power Shot+. His shooting combined with the Power Shot+ means he will kick nukes toward the net.

All tasks for Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC in EA FC 24

To complete this Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC you will need to submit a total of 27 teams. The total cost of this SBC stands at around 3,200,000 coins. It is not an easy SBC to craft and will require you to expend a large amount of fodder. However, the reward is worth the grind.

Here are all the teams you need to submit for the Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC and their requirements:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Exactly Bronze Number of players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Exactly Silver Number of players in the squad: 11

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min 86

Min 86 Number of players: 11

93-Rated Squad X11

93-Rated Squad requirements (Image via EA)

Squad Rating: Min. 93

Min. 93 Number of players- 11

94-Rated Squad

94-Rated Squad requirements (Image via EA)

Squad Rating: Min. 94

Min. 94 Number of players- 11

You must submit a total of eleven 93-rated teams and thirteen 94-rated teams. These will be the hardest to craft even with all the abundance of fodder currently in the game.

Cheapest solutions for Pele FUTTIES Icon SBC in EA FC 24

Stats of Pele FUTTIES Icon (Image via EA)

Crafting these teams using just fodder from packs will be quite tough and you may have to visit the transfer market from time to time. For those purposes, you can refer to these player lists for each team. They mention the cheapest players you can buy from the market to craft the respective teams.

On a Loan

Endler (88)

Tchouameni (84)

Hofmann (83)

Kolo Muani (84)

Brozovic (83)

Katoto (88)

Scott (84)

Russo (84)

De Jong (87)

Pajor (87)

Neville (84)

This squad will set you back by almost 31,000 coins.

93-Rated Squad X11

Griezmann (88)

Greats of the Game Icon Cannavaro (95)

Morgan (89)

Osimhen (88)

Copa America Team of the Tournament Munoz (94)

UEFA EURO Team of the Tournament Guehi (94)

Alisson (89)

Reiten (88)

Greats of the Game Icon Hernandez (94)

Greats of the Game Hero Kessler (94)

UEFA EURO Path to Glory Trossard (94)

This squad will cost you 121,250 coins to craft from scratch.

94-Rated Squad X13

Greats of the Game Hero Beasley (95)

EURO Make your Mark Charles De Keteleare (95)

Greats of the Game Icon Cannavaro (95)

Thunderstruck Casillas (92)

Greats of the Game Icon Michael Ballack (96)

FUT birthday Mudryk (91)

FUT Birthday Icon Blanc (91)

Kane (90)

Golazo Icon Prinz (94)

Greats of the Game Icon Puyol (94)

Diani (89)

The total investment for this squad will be about 139,700 coins.

